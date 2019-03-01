Despite the critics panning the film left, right and centre; the Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor starrer Total Dhamaal continues to rake in moolahs at the box-office. Many critics have called out the film for its silly jokes, choppy and rehashed plot of a remake.

Amidst all this, celebrated film director, Tigmanshu Dhulia, too has expressed his displeasure and disbelief over the film making such huge money.

Talking to PTI, he said, "There used to be a director called Dada Kondke, who was a super hit filmmaker. All his films used to do really well but they were watched by the frontbenchers, the labour class. No one from the respectable family used to go and watch those films. Now suddenly you see these Dhamaals and all these films, whose trailers itself have so much trash, filth, earn Rs 200 crore. That means they are being watched by the multiplex audience."

Dhulia, who is known for making hard-hitting films like – Paan Singh Tomar, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster etc; has emphasised on the fact that the taste of the audience has deteriorated drastically and people of all class come to watch any kind of films.

Two songs of the film – Mungda and Paisa – which are a remixed version of the 80s classic have also irked many sections of the industry. Rajesh Roshan and the Mangeshkar sisters had expressed disappointment over such beautiful songs being remixed this way.

As per a report in DNA, Devgn has said, "Lataji is very senior. I think a lot of people recreate songs and they don't think like this. So, if she has gotten upset about it, she can come and slap us also. She has got all the rights to do so. I mean, it's a fact, she can shout at us also. We're ready to apologise if she has felt bad about something."