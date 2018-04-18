One of the key elements of weight loss is water. Detox cleansers and juices are the latest trends in the world of those obsessed with staying fit, but detox water or infused water is also gaining popularity.

It is very important to stay hydrated throughout the day, especially during the summer. But what if this hydration could help you shed kilos too? Detox water serves the same purpose. Infuse fruits, vegetables and spices to the water and voila – you have a simple homemade remedy to make your weight loss regime extra effective.

And not just that; experts believe that infused water also provides several antioxidants and natural sugars to the body and keeps one satiated for longer. So let's take a look at the top five detox waters you could incorporate in your weight loss plan this summer!

1. Lemon and Mint

A slice of lemon and some mint leaves are ideal for a refreshing taste. But, they also cleanse the body. Lemons also contain large amount of vitamin C. All over, this infusion beats the heat by providing electrolytes to the body too.

2. Cucumber, Lemon, Mint and Ginger

Cucumber is known for its no-fat, low-calorie content, meaning it's the most ideal summer vegetable for weight loss. It is a rich source of vitamin B, potassium and magnesium and at the same time, curbs appetite with its high fibre content.

Infuse it in water with some lemon, mint and ginger to flush toxins from the pepsin in lemon and gengerol in ginger boosts digestion.

3. Apple and Cinnamon

Both apple and cinnamon are known for their metabolism-boosting properties – making them an ideal combination for infused detox water to beat the heat.

4. Grapefruit

Grapefruit is said to be one of the best fat burning fruits. Eating it after meals helps one lose weight. So add a few pieces of grapefruit to the infused water to create the perfect fat burning detox for your summer sweet tooth cravings.

5. Orange Detox Water

Loaded with vitamin C, oranges are extremely healthy for the skin. This particular vitamin also converts fat into energy instead of story it in the body. To make the perfect summer drink that allows you to cut fat too, add some orange in water and sip away!