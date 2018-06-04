Suzuki Gixxer, Gixxer SF, Intruder gets ABS and priced lest than Rs 1 lakh

Honda has recently launched 2018 Hornet 160R with ABS

TVS Apache RTR 180 offers dual-channel ABS

According to a new rule, all the new two-wheelers with over 125cc engine displacement are supposed to have Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) as standard in India. The government is also urging the automakers to update the existing bikes with the safety feature.

Many two-wheeler makers have already started updating their models with ABS and there is plenty of option to choose from. If you are in search of an affordable motorcycle with ABS, there are currently five compelling models in India. All five bikes' ex-showroom price falls under Rs 1 lakh mark.

We have compiled all the details of the five ABS-equipped affordable bikes in India.

1. Suzuki Gixxer

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL) launched the 2018 Gixxer with ABS last month. Priced at Rs 87,250 (ex-showroom Delhi) the Gixxer is the most affordable ABS equipped bike in India at present. It gets a single-channel ABS which compliments the braking duties done by a 266mm disc up front and a 240 mm disc at the rear. The only addition visually on the new variant is the ABS stickers on the front mudguard.

Suzuki Gixxer is powered by a 154.9cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine and develops 14.5bhp at 8,000rpm with a peak torque of 14Nm at 6,000 rpm mated to a five-speed transmission.

2. Honda CB Hornet 160R

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India recently launched the 2018 version of the Hornet 160R with ABS. The ABS feature is offered with the Deluxe version and is priced at Rs 93,234 (ex-showroom Delhi).

In addition to the single-channel ABS, the Deluxe version boasts off all-LED headlamp, hazard lamps and all-digital instrumentation now gets blue backlight instead of amber as standard. The motorcycle is powered by a 162.71cc single-cylinder engine that develops 15.2bhp of power with a peak torque of 14.76Nm mated to a five-speed transmission.

3. TVS Apache RTR 180

TVS Motor Company offers Apache RTR 180 model with dual-channel ABS. Priced at Rs 93,487 (ex-showroom Delhi) it is the most affordable dual-channel ABS bike in India. The safety feature is complemented with RLP (Rear-wheel Lift Protection) and the duo offers quick detection and recovery of the wheel lock for higher stability according to TVS.

The Apache RTR 180 is powered by a 177.4cc single-cylinder engine which churns out 16.4 bhp of maximum Power at 8500rpm and 15.5 Nm of maximum torque at 6,500rpm mated to a five-speed transmission.

4. Suzuki Gixxer SF

Suzuki Motorcycle India launched Gixxer's full faired version, the Gixxer SF with ABS in August 2017 at Rs 96,386, ex-showroom Delhi. The ABS system in Gixxer SF is a single-channel unit which works on the front wheel. In line with the Gixxer ABS, the Gixxer SF ABS also gets ABS stickers on the front mudguard and that the only visual addition.

The Gixxer SF is powered by a 154.9cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine and develops 14.5bhp at 8,000rpm and peak torque of 14Nm at 6,000 rpm mated to a five-speed transmission.

5. Suzuki Intruder

Third Suzuki model in this list is the Intruder 150. The modern cruiser's ex-showroom price is just Rs 5 short of a lakh mark at Rs 99,995, ex-showroom Delhi. The Intruder gets ABS as a standard fitment and it is a single-channel ABS unit offered in two variants – carburetor and fuel injection.

The new Suzuki Intruder gets the same Gixxer engine with 14bhp of power at 8,000 rpm and 14Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm mated to a five-speed transmission.