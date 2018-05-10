Race Edition comes with Pearl White base color and racing inspired graphics

It gets new 3D TVS logo and TVS Racing branded rim sticker on alloy wheels

Digital dashboard with blue backlit display

Priced at Rs 83,233 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

TVS Motor Company has launched Apache RTR 180 Race Edition at Rs 83,233 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Race Edition of the Apache RTR 180 comes in Pearl White base colour with racing inspired graphics and will be offered with front and rear disc brakes as standard.

TVS Motor Company claims the styling of the Race Edition is based on a unique racing carbon fibre theme which denotes light-weight attributes and racing intent. The Apache RTR 180 Race Edition also gets new 3D TVS logo and features TVS Racing branded rim badging on the alloy wheels. In line with the racing theme of the motorcycle, it gets a digital dashboard with a blue backlit display that displays 0-60kmph speed recorder, lap timer and service indicator and others.

The TVS Apache RTR 180 Race Edition is powered by a 177.4cc single-cylinder engine which churns out 16.4 bhp of maximum Power at 8500rpm and 15.5 Nm of maximum torque at 6,500rpm mated to a five-speed transmission. The motorcycle requires only 4.96 seconds to reach 60kmph speed from a standstill and a top speed of 114kmph. The Apache RTR 180 also has the best-in-class (180cc) power-to-weight ratio.

TVS Apache RTR 160 Race Edition

This is not the first time TVS is launching the Race Edition version to the Apache RTR bike range. Last month, it introduced Apache RTR 160 Race Edition at Rs 79,715 for the base variant and Rs 82,044 for the twin-disc variant, both prices ex-showroom Delhi. The Apache RTR 160 Race Edition is based on the previous generation RTR 160, which is still on sale and is not to be confused with the newly launched Apache RTR 160 4V.

Similar to all Race Edition versions of TVS, the Apache RTR 160 also comes with milky white colour as the base and red paint touches on the fuel tank, front mudguard, and rear body panels. It also gets a 3D TVS logo on the fuel tank.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Race Edition 2.0

TVS had also launched the Race Edition for the elder sibling, Apache RTR 200 4V, in March. Priced from Rs 95,185, the Race Edition 2.0 is offered in Carburetor, EFI, and Carburetor with ABS versions.

Apache RTR 200 4V Race Edition 2.0 flaunts Anti-Reverse Torque (A-RT) Slipper Clutch technology. The motorcycle also sports new racing-inspired graphics and a fly-screen for enhanced aerodynamics.