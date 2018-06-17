Rangasthalam Anasuya Bharadwaj has opened up on the controversy surrounding the Tollywood sex racket in the US and revealed that she had also received an invitation. Sri Reddy says that she knows the names of celebs involved.

The US police officials recently busted a high-profile sex racket and arrested NRI couple Mogudumidi Kishan (alias Sreeraj Chennupati) and his wife Chandra. While the police are busy interrogating some Telugu actress in the US, some actresses in Hyderabad have started opening up on the dreary face of this trade.

Talking to a leading daily, Anasuya Bharadwaj revealed that she had been approached by Sreeraj Chennupati. But she turned down his invitation after she felt uncomfortable with his words. "I haven't visited the United States for a long time. I attended an event with music composer Devi Sri Prasad way back in 2014," Rangasthalam actress told the daily.

Anasuya Bharadwaj added, "In 2016, Sreeraj contacted me from his American number, asking me to attend a Telugu association event. I was uncomfortable with the way he spoke. He was talking about making a commitment. I refused to attend the event. Despite my refusal, he put my picture on the poster. I tweeted saying I have nothing to with the event."

Soon after the news about the Tollywood sex racket in the US broke out, Sri Reddy revealed that she had also received an invitation from Sreeraj Chennupati, but she had rejected it. The actress took to her Facebook today and claimed that she knows that names of all the anchors and actress those have been in this high profile sex racket. She also blasted this alleged couple for cheating innocent girls.

On the other hand, MAA President Shivaji Raja also reacted to the controversy and told a daily, "We are aware of Kishan Modugumudi's suspicious activities. He worked as a production manager and co-produced at least two films. We have been warning artists not to go abroad for performances with those with dubious antecedents. A few years ago, when I was vice-president, we noticed suspicious activity."