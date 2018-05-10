After Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's grand wedding on May 8, Tiger Zinda Hai actor Angad Bedi got secretly married to his girlfriend Neha Dhupia in a private ceremony on May 10. The lovebirds, who were rumoured to be dating, apparently tied the knot at a gurudwara in New Delhi.

The Tumhari Sulu actress took to Twitter to share one of her wedding pictures with her newlywed husband Angad Bedi.

"Best decision of my life.. today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband! @Imangadbedi ❤" she wrote on Twitter.

Angad Bedi, who was often clicked with his ladylove during their outings, also announced his marriage on Twitter.

"Best friend.. now wife!! Well Hello there mrs BEDI!!! @NehaDhupia," he tweeted.

Karan Johar, who is good friends with Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia, also wished the newlyweds decades of unconditional love.

"My darling and most special friend @NehaDhupia who l love and adore dearly is married to the gentleman and talented @Imangadbedi !! Here's wishing them decades of unconditional love!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️"

My darling and most special friend @NehaDhupia who l love and adore dearly is married to the gentleman and talented @Imangadbedi !! Here’s wishing them decades of unconditional love!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️??? pic.twitter.com/LG1nR99aSW — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 10, 2018

When International Business Times India had earlier asked Angad if he was dating Neha, he denied and said that these rumours just come and go.

"Nothing of the sort. We have been good friends for 12 years. These rumours, they come and go. I feel when you are a part of Bollywood, your life is exposed to the media. And it's not like we will stop meeting and spending time with each other. But it's ok. It's fine.

And these rumours they personally don't affect me any which way. The only thing that affects me is the reaction from the audience after watching my film. That's it," Angad told IBTimes India in an interview.