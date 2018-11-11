The makers of Thugs of Hindustan (TOH) have claimed that it has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the India box office in three days, but a few trade analysts claimed that its total collection is less than Rs 90 crore net.

Thugs of Hindustan registered an overwhelming response at the Indian box office on Thursday and went on to become the biggest Bollywood opener of all time in the domestic market. But the movie received negative talk, which took a toll on its business on Friday. Its collection was dropped further on Saturday due to the bad word of mouth.

According to Yash Raj Films, Thugs of Hindustan starring Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh has collected Rs 105 crore net at the Indian box office in three days. It is the 12th Bollywood movie to surpass Rs 100 crore mark in the domestic market in 2018. Its day-wise breakup Rs 52.25 crore on Thursday, Rs 29.25 crore on Friday and Rs 23.50 crore on Saturday.

Taran Adarsh tweeted, "The DOWNFALL continues... #ThugsOfHindostan gets weaker with each passing day... With biz declining further on Day 3 [Sat], the writing is clear on the wall... Will find it tough to sustain from Day 5 [Mon] onwards... #TOH #ThugsOfHindostan HINDI: Thu 50.75 cr, Fri 28.25 cr, Sat 22.75 cr. Total: ₹ 101.75 cr TAMIL + TELUGU: Thu 1.50 cr, Fri 1 cr, Sat 75 lakhs. Total: ₹ 3.25 cr Total: ₹ 105 cr [5000 screens] India biz. #TOH"

But a few trade observers from B-Town claim that the makers manipulated its first two day collections and increased its business by over Rs 15 crore. Thugs of Hindustan is yet to cross Rs 100 crore net mark, as its three-day total collection stands at Rs 87 crore net at the domestic box office. Sumit Kadel, "#ThugsofHindostan Thursday- ₹ 43 cr Friday- ₹ 23 cr Saturday- ₹ 21 cr Total- ₹ 87 cr. NET INDIA BIZ."

Rohit Jaiswal had tweeted on November 9, "#ThugsOfHindostan 2 Days Total collection 66-67cr Had a FANTASTIC opening, but negtve WOM played spoiler, 2nd day collection dropped almost 50% VERDICT = DISASTERSATURDAY begins 20% lesser as Compared to Ystrday Only Saviour SUNDAY from MONDAY it will come to Single digit (sic)"

The manipulation of the collection is a new trend in Bollywood. A sudden and steep decline in the business sends out a negative message to the audience and it will an adverse effect on the collection of a film in future. Hence, some filmmakers have manipulated the numbers to save their films in the past. However, Yash Raj Films is yet to respond to the claims of manipulating Thugs of Hindostan collection.