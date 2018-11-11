The buzz on the social media claims that Thugs of Hindustan (Hindostan/TOH) has made a good collection at the Indian box office in three days, but the makers have hiked the numbers of its business.

There is no doubt that huge hype and promotion helped Thugs of Hindustan open to a thunderous response at the domestic box office. The makers claimed that the movie collected Rs 52 crore net in India on the first day. But some trade analysts say that the film minted Rs 43 crore net, but producers increased its figures by Rs 9 crore net to make it the all time biggest opener Bollywood movie

Rohit Jaiswal, an observer of Bollywood trade, tweeted on November 8, "First they lied abt Budget Now Collections To be honest its not needed... we r not living in 90s you can fool audience not Trade and MOST IMPORTANT Your Film has Broken all Records, for Day 1, ... Den also increasing 15% total collection is not good, I dont support this (sic)."

According to trade experts, Thugs of Hindustan witnessed over 50 percent drop and collected around Rs 23 crore net at the Indian box office on Saturday and its two-day total collection stood at Rs 67 crore in the domestic market. But the trade pundits alleged that the makers hiked its figures by Rs 15 crore net.

Rohit Jaiswal tweeted, "#ThugsOfHindostan 2 Days Total collection 66-67cr Had a FANTASTIC opening, but negtve WOM played spoiler, 2nd day collection dropped almost 50% VERDICT = DISASTER SATURDAY begins 20% lesser as Compared to Ystrday Only Saviour SUNDAY from MONDAY it will come to Single digit (sic)."

In a series of tweets, Sumit Kadel, who is another self-proclaimed trade analyst, wrote on November 10, "#ThugsOfHindostan "Real Collection" Thursday - ₹ 43 cr net Friday- ₹ 23 cr nett. Total- ₹ 66 cr nett India Biz. #ThugsofHindostan OFFICIAL collection lives up to the film TITLE, totally justified the film name. ₹ 15 cr Manipulation in Two days. ALL TIME RECORD (sic)."

Sumit Kadel added on November 9, "I have always raised my voice against collection manipulation. Being a film trade analyst is not about just copy pasting producer figures. People dont like me for raising concerns out here, well i will always keep on doing that no matter what. Gn folks #ThugsOfHindostan."

Sumit Kadel said that Aamir Khan is undoubtedly the king of box office, but don't demean him by hiking the numbers. He tweeted, "Requesting everyone please do not demean Aamir khan , he has nothing to do with #ThugsOfHindostan Collection manipulation, he is not the producer of thugs. He is a huge star & wont give a chance to troll his film for minimum 5-6 years hereafter. Criticize manipulation not actors."

Sumit Kadel added, "Aamir has given us many Iconic films in last 15 years. Sometimes things do go wrong, #ThugsOfHindostan is a bad film so it dint work at the BO. Particularly i am against the manipulation in Collection, please refrain from slandering Aamir for the same, atleast under my posts."