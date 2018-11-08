Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Thugs of Hindustan has received negative reviews and average ratings from critics like Taran Adarsh and others, who have described the movie as a big disappointment.

Thugs of Hindustan is an epic adventure movie that is set in 1795 and follows a band of thugs, who aspires to free Hindostan from the rule of the expanding British East India Company. The film boasts big names like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, director Vijay Krishna Acharya and producer Aditya Chopra in its cast and crew, which had created a lot of hype and expectations from this flick.

But Thugs of Hindustan, which has hit the screens today, has failed to strike a chord with most of the film critics and audience, who called it disappointing after it failed to live up to their expectations. What has disappointed them the most is the direction and script of Vijay Krishna Acharya in the movie. They say that the director has really wasted the actors' talent popularity and whopping budget of Rs 300 crore.

We bring you some noted critics' verdict on the movie shared on Twitter. Continue to see them in Thugs of Hindustan review roundup:

Taran Adarsh @taran_adarsh

#OneWordReview... #ThugsOfHindostan: DISAPPOINTING. Rating: ⭐️⭐️ All that glitters is NOT gold... Holds true for #TOH... Some engrossing moments in the first hour, that's about it... Formula-ridden plot, screenplay of convenience, shoddy direction are the main culprits...

Sumit Kadel @SumitkadeI

#ThugsofHindostan - First half- Sir Bacchan entry is excellent, aamir few comedy scenes, thats about it. Let see how second half turns out to be. Disappointing affair till now. #ThugsofHindostan - Complete waste of Money, Talent & Resources, Aamir Khan weakest film this decade. Shoddy Screenplay, Mundane action sequences, extremely lousy direction & a bygone story defines thugs of Hindostan. Not even massy enough. Rating-

Rohit Jaiswal @rohitjswl01

A film like #ThugsOfHindostan Proves that even MR PERFECTIONIST can go Wrong at the end he is just a Human...And HUMAN's Make MISTAKES Yes #ThugsOfHindostan is a mistake of @aamir_khan @SrBachchan a film which will Haunt them for Years.... B A D F I L M 1.5*/5 #ThugsOfHindostan is the BIGGEST DISASTER OF THE YEAR Such a bad film, Doesn't deserve to collect even 50rs forget abt 200cr or 300cr.... Film will Wrap up Under 180cr BIGGEST DISASTER of @aamir_khan Career.... 1.5*/5

Zinia Bandyopadhyay‏ @iamzinia

Almost an hour to the film, people are taking a break already as Vashmalle plays on. The connect in #ThugsOfHindostan missing still. Desperately in need of pace. But the film is loaded for sure. #ThugsOfHindostan catches pace only post #Vashmalle. And what a pace it takes. Excitement starts just now in the second half! When it is @SrBachchan and @aamir_khan , you cannot expect anything below superb acting. But @fattysanashaikh is the winner here. She turns desi Hawkeye, but man, you would love her moves and her action sequences. Saw the first 8am show of #ThugsOfHindostan and still can't figure out why I watched it. Such hype, such grandeur, such tremendous acting, but what happened to the direction and the script. Some in theatre did clap, but not so impactful. #disappointing @DMmovies

Shiva Satyam‏ @AsliShiva