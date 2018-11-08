Thugs of Hindostan (Thugs of Hindustan), which has finally been released in 5000 screens across India and 2000 screens overseas, will earn more than Rs 50 crore on the opening day, say trade experts.

The Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif, is expected to cash in on the Diwali festivities and will undoubtedly enjoy a humongous opening on day 1 thanks to advance booking which opened a week prior to its release.

And going by the screen count and immense buzz around the film, trade experts say that there is a possibility that Thugs Of Hindostan may emerge as the biggest opening day grosser ever, beating Shah Rukh Khan's Happy New Year (Rs. 44.97 crore) and SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion (Rs. 41 crore).

Moviegoers have been sharing their excitement to watch the first day first show of Thugs Of Hindostan whereas the initial reviews from film critics have been overwhelming so far.

Here's what trade experts told Bollywood Hungama about Thugs Of Hindostan first day box office collection.

Akshaye Rathi, film exhibitor and distributor: "If you look at the entire package and the elements that have come together in this film, it certainly has the potential to be the highest opening Hindi film of all times. After all, it has Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif in the cast, it has the scale, is backed by Yash Raj Films etc."

Taran Adarsh: "The screen count is going to be massive, ticket rates have been enhanced and moreover, it's the coming together of Yash Raj Films, Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. All these factors should contribute to the biggest opening ever for a Hindi film."

Komal Nahta: "It can be the biggest opening of the year. It has two of the greatest actors of the country coming together. Moreover, it's a film by Yash Raj and the scale is huge. And New Year is the biggest holiday in India. They have even increased the ticket rates, at places, on an unprecedented level. So all these conditions could create a situation for the film to become the highest ever opener."

Amod Mehra: "It will be the biggest opening and would break all records, despite the trailer, music and advance booking not being up to the mark. There's tremendous curiosity for this kind of cinema, which hasn't been seen for a very, very long time. It's the kind of cinema that Manmohan Desai used to make. So there's a little nostalgia value attached to the film. So, Thugs Of Hindostan will be one of those keep-your-brain-at-home kind of movie. Though the trend today is of content driven film, but at the same time, we also enjoy illogical fantasy comic capers. It looks like an ideal Diwali entertainer. The movie should cross Rs. 50 crore in the first day itself. In the first 4 days, it can cross anywhere between Rs. 150 and 200 crore. From Monday onwards, the true picture will emerge."

Girish Johar: "It might be a touch-and-go considering the increased ticket prices, extended weekend starting over and big names coming over. Anything is possible. It can even go near the Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion figure (Rs. 510.99 crore). If the masses connect with the film, then sky is the limit."