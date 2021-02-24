Dharmendra might have stayed away from the big screen for a while now but has never left being in the limelight. The veteran actor still enjoys a massive and loyal fan following. Dharmendra also makes sure to keep updating his fans and well-wishers updated about his thoughts and opinions through social media. From poking fun at wife Hema Malini to speaking about farmers' bill, the He-Man of Bollywood never minces his words.

And his latest tweet is a prime example of that. Dharmendra has shared a heart-breaking and saddening tweet on his social media page. Even since then, his well-wishers have been left concerned. Dharmendra tweeted, "Sumaila, iss be-ja chaahat ka haqdaar...Main nehin...masoomiyat hai aap sab ki ...hansta hoon hansaata hoon..magar..udaas rehta hoon ...'iss ummr mein kar ke be-dakhil ..mujhe meri dharti se...de diya sadma ...mujhe mere apnon ne" (Sumaila, I am not worthy of this love. It's not me but your innocence. I laugh, make people laugh but I am sad. At this age have been thrown out of my land by my own).

Ever since, the post has gone viral. The Sholay actor has received thousands of messages from his fans and well-wishers asking about his well-being. "Don't worry sir, things will be ok", wrote one user. While another said, "May harm never come your way".

One user opined, "What is it that can trouble our evergreen star?" and another questioned, "What is making you upset sir?" ""May you enemies be the ones that get hurt. You are our life, our pride. May the ones that hurt you not find a place in hell either," said another.

In the last few months, Dharmendra has been quite vocal on the farmers' protest and the new farm laws. While Hema Malini feels that the farmers are being manipulated, Dharmendra has stood with the cause of the farmers.