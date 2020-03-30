https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/694517/i-can-become-cm-minute-hema-malini.jpg IBTimes IN

While we all love and respect Hema Malini and Dharmendra for being so madly-in-love even after so many years of marriage, the couple did break a lot of hearts on their way to becoming partners. First and foremost, it was Dharmendra's first wife, Prakash Kaur, who had been cheated on. Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, who were young back then, were also left shocked over their dad's decision.

It is said that an angry Sunny Deol had even gone to Hema Malini to fight with her over taking away their father from them like that. A Pinkvilla report states that Sunny had apparently gone to question Hema Malini over the whole fiasco.

However, the report also talks about how Prakash Kaur dissed all these allegations as rumours. She had said that though they were all shattered, her kids had not been given such an upbringing that they would fight with someone like this.

Rediff had chronicled excerpts from the book Hema Malini: Beyond The Dream Girl by Ram Kamal Mukherjee and revealed Hema as saying, "I didn't want to disturb anyone. I am happy with whatever Dharamji did for me and my daughters. He played the role of a father like any father would do. I guess I am happy with that."

Equation with Sunny Deol

At the launch of her biography, Hema had said, "Everyone wonders what kind of a relationship we (Sunny and I) are having. It is very beautiful and cordial. Whenever it is necessary he (Sunny) is always there, along with Dharamji, especially when this accident happened. He (Sunny) was the first person to come and see me at home and he saw that the right doctor is there for the stitches that were done on my face. I was really taken aback to see him showing so much interest. That shows what kind of a relationship we are having."

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol have never been vocal about their love or hate for their step-mom Hema but the two were there to attend the wedding ceremony of their half-sisters – Ahana Deol and Esha Deol.