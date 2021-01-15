The Deol family is known for speaking out openly. Whether it is something personal or matters related to the country, they all have an opinion which they never cease to share. So, it didn't come as a surprise when the three pivotal members of the Deol family expressed their views on farm laws.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament from Mathura, Hema Malini, recently opened up about her views on farm laws. And what's interesting is that her views are in total contradiction of what Dharmendra and Sunny Deol have been rooting for.

Hema Malini recently said, "Farmers should say what is wrong in the farm laws and what needs to be done. Farmers are opposing farm laws without understanding them. During talks with the Centre, farmer representatives do not point out any problems in the farm laws but simply call for their withdrawal. If farmers understand, they will find the farm laws to be beneficial." She further added, "The Opposition is opposing the farm laws just for the sake of it. Congress wanted to bring such laws during their regime but is now opposing them."

Dharmendra, on the other hand, seems to be heavily in favour of the protesting farmers. On several occasions he took to social media to share his thoughts. During the beginning of the year, Dharmendra tweeted, "I hope today my farmer brothers get justice. I pray with all my heart. Every noble soul will get relief." On another occasion he said, "I am extremely in pain to see the suffering of my farmer brothers . Government should do something fast."

Even Sunny Deol seems to be in support of the farmers laws. The actor had tweeted a few weeks ago, "I request the entire world that it is a matter between farmers and the government. Do not come between them because both will find a way after discussions. I know that many people want to take benefits from it and are creating problems. They are not thinking of farmers. They may have their own agenda. I stand with my party and farmers and will always be with farmers. Our government always thinks of the betterment of farmers and I am sure that the government will ensure the right outcome after holding talks with farmers."