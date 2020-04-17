Dharmendra and Hema Malini are one of the evergreen couples of Bollywood. She was the 'Dream-Girl' and he the 'He-Man' when they fell in love in the 1970's. Dharmendra was already a married man with two sons, Sunny and Bobby, but that did not stop him to fall in love with the gorgeous actress.

In the beginning, Hema didn't reciprocate his feelings as she was not keen on getting involved with a married man. She had even refused his proposal several times.

Dharmendra's tactics to win Hema's heart:

Dharmendra and Hema Malini, although had starred together in several films, the iconic film Sholay still remains one of the couple's best movies. But did you know the actor had tried to woo his love hard during the shoot of Sholay as well? It was during the shoot of one of the iconic scenes where Dharmendra teaches Hema Malini on how to use a revolver.

According to some reports, the actor lured the light boys with money to disturb the lights on the set so that he could hug the Dream Girl repeatedly and had even worked out a code with the boys. Dharmendra ended up paying Rs 2000 to the unit boys just to hug Hema again and again.

All of Yamla Pagla Deewana actor's tactics and hard work paid off and Hema Malini fell in love with him.

The couple's marriage:

In 1980, the couple went against their families and tied the knot. Before marriage, both Dharmendra and Hema had to convert to Islam, since the actor's first wife, Prakash Kaur, did not want a divorce.

Hema's father was strictly against their marriage as he did not want his daughter to marry an already married man. Although the actress married Dharmendra after her father's demise, it hurt her mother deeply.

It has been close to 40 years since their marriage and Dharmendra and Hema Malini continue to go strong and is considered an ideal couple of Bollywood.