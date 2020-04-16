Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have a very beautiful love story since they met in their late teens. It has been three decades now that they are together and their Jodi is among some of the best couples in Bollywood.

The duo got married on 25 October 1991 and since King Khan and his beloved wife have been giving true couple goals. However, just like their interesting relationship, we have come across an interesting incident that happened on the first night of their wedding.

Shah Rukh and Gauri spent their first night on the sets of a film

Few people know that Shah Rukh and Gauri spent their first night as a married couple, on the sets of a film and reason behind this was the 'Dream Girl' of Bollywood Hema Malini.

Actually, on the day of Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan's wedding, Hema had called King Khan and said that he would come if he wants to shoot, as that time Shah Rukh was shooting for the movie 'Dil Aashna Hai' along with the veteran actress.

After Hema's call, the 54-year-old actor got really excited and happy, as he thought that he would surprise his ladylove, by making her meet the 'Dream Girl' of Bollywood.

However, the idea proved to be a painstaking one, because when Shahrukh reached the studio along with wife Gauri everyone was present there except for Hema Malini. There were assistant directors who said that the senior actress will be coming soon and that they should wait for her.

The duo kept waiting for the 71-year-old actress but she did not turn up. Soon, King Khan left his new bride in the make-up room itself and went for his shooting around 11 pm. The shooting went on till about two o'clock, but Hema Malini, still did not reach the set.

Afterwards when Shahrukh returned to the make-up room, what he saw made him very emotional. He saw that Gauri, who was dressed in a heavy wedding sari and jewellery, had slept on an iron chair and the whole room was full of mosquitos biting his ladylove.

Shah Rukh Khan at that point of time felt miserable about himself and in fact, had tears in his eyes since he was helpless because it was his struggling days and he could not speak about this to anyone.

Rest what happened is history!