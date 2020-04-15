Bollywood industry is quite infamous for some silent lovers and secret love affairs. Even after being married to their husbands/wives, celebs do get involved with their respective co-stars, which is a dirty truth of the industry.

One such rumoured love affair was cooking between two of the top celebrities Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra. Ever since they worked together in the sequel of Amitabh Bachchan's 'Don' in 2011, both the actors fell for each other on the sets itself and were also spotted by the paparazzi during late night outings.

However, the married actor SRK always denied the link-up rumours and named his closeness to co-star Priyanka as 'Good Friendship'.

But here we have pointed out seven reasons that might clarify the speculation of the duo's alleged love affair.

Shah Rukh and Priyanka's PDA at award shows

Many events and award function, both were spotted sharing some cosy moments. In fact, according to some rumours, 'King Khan' had invited his ladylove in Karan Johar's birthday bash even when they were not friends.

He even went to receive PeeCee and as soon as she arrived, SRK landed a kiss on her cheeks which created a huge buzz.

Priyanka was seen supporting Shah Rukh's IPL team

The duo was even spotted many times together while cheering for Shah Rukh's IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders and spending quality time with each other. He even took Priyanka to different parties and public appearances.

Shah Rukh felt 'comfy' near Priyanka

The 'Zero' actor was vocal about his comfortable relationship with Priyanka on many occasions. Shah Rukh even went on to add that everybody treats him like a star but it was Priyanka who treated him like her a friend.

The 54-year-old had said that his then lady-love even brushed his hair whenever they looked messy that made him feel 'comfy' with her.

When Bollywood boycotted Priyanka Chopra

After KJo's birthday bash, Gauri Khan was quite upset with SRK for his behaviour and since Gauri is quite a strong woman, she along with her friend Sussanne Khan and Karan Johar banned Priyanka Chopra from the films.

And that's not all Gauri and Sussane asked their husbands not to work with the 37-year-old actress. After this, she was even called a home breaker and was boycotted from the film industry.

Karan Johar even made a tweet against Piggichopps. He wrote, "Using their hired PR machinery and hiding behind so-called 'friends' to get news into tabloids is nothing but spineless and lame!!!"

The infamous jacket of Priyanka that belong to her Ex

Priyanka Chopra, once in a chat show called 'Dirty Laundry' revealed that she loved her leather jacket that was once owned by her ex. And well we all know who she was talking about since the same jacket was once worn by SRK, and 'King Khan' was even papped wearing the same.

Talking about it PeeCee revealed, "I was a little unsure about this one, whether I should (get it or not). But your show is called Dirty Laundry, so I thought might as well. This is a jacket that I literally live in. It's my airport jacket, but it belonged to an ex-boyfriend."

When Priyanka accidentally confirmed her affair with Shah Rukh

After the chat show aired, Priyanka accidentally liked a fan's tweet about making her relationship public with Shahrukh.

The tweet read, "OMG Priyanka Chopra might have just told the world about her relationship with Shah Rukh Khan."

After realizing her mistake, the actress within seconds unliked the tweet, reacting to which the fan shared another post on Twitter.

"Okay, so Priyanka Chopra just liked and then unliked my tweet which spoke about Shah Rukh Khan's being her ex-bf! What just happened guys?", wrote the fan. Coincidence? Perhaps not.

Why haven't Shah Rukh and Priyanka worked together in a film lately?

After getting bullied and facing so much of flak, PeeCee opted to distance herself from Shah Rukh decided to move on with her career.

Since then, the duo has never shared screen space together. Although a few years ago, news reports said that Priyanka was offered the Rakesh Sharma biopic titled as 'Salute', but she refused to sign the film when she found out that SRK would play the lead role in it.