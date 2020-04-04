Priyanka Chopra is a global star, ever since she set foot in Hollywood. Every month we see PeeCee slaying on the cover of an international magazine. The actor is ruling all international magazine covers, her husband Nick also is a big throb. Both husband and wife not only give us major couple goals but also rule the professional front.

Priyanka unveiled a new magazine cover which will not be seen on the stands as the world deals with complete lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak. However, the actor shared the Tatler magazine cover for May issue on Instagram and wrote, "Before the COVID-19 crisis, I had the pleasure of shooting the May cover of @tatlermagazine. It's a cover I wish we were launching under very different circumstances, but one I am very proud of none the less. The digital issue will be available for free. Love to you all."

Check out the inside pictures below:

The actor looks gorgeous in the cover photoshoot which seems to have been inspired by the old Hollywood aesthetic.

Priyanka is seen in a heavily sequinned gold dress and a short hairdo on the cover. The photoshoot also includes a black and white picture of the actor posing in short dress and a cap. Another is a picture of her sporting a massive hairdo and dramatic eye makeup.

Her fans and friends loved her photoshoot and praised her in the comments section. Designer Masaba Gupta wrote, "Incredible! You're unstoppable and I'm in awe." Many called her 'exquisite' and 'stunning.'

In an interview to the magazine Priyanka opened up about starting her family this is what she has to say

On family plans

Right now, this year's really packed for me in terms of the work that I'm doing and the work that I've taken on but having a family is very important to me and it always has been. It is something that I definitely want to do and I'm hoping that whenever God wills it, at the right, opportune time, it'll happen.

We all Know Priyanka tied the knot with Nick Jonas and her fairy-tale wedding that we all want us to have. Priyanka also opened up to her with the magazine how her grandmother thought she would never get married as she doesn't know how to cook

All my mother's sisters were academics and my dad was a free-thinking creative, a musician and an artist, as well as a surgeon. My grandmother my dad's mum always used to say, about me, 'Who's going to marry her? She can't cook.' And my dad would say, 'I'll send a cook with her. She never needs to go into the kitchen.' My mum didn't know how to cook when she got married. My dad taught her how. And he taught her everything he liked to eat. Clever man."

If Priyanka's jaw-dropping pictures are giving us major weekend vibes, have you seen hot and handsome Nick Jonas on the cover of L'Officiel Hommes.

Both Nick and Priyanka shot for the cover of a magazine before COVID19 outbreak.

Don't we want them on the cover together!