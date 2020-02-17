Apart from bringing glamour and style to Bollywood, what Zeenat Aman would always be known for is breaking the shackles of stereotypical Bollywood actresses. From playing negative shades to not being hesitant in flaunting her curves in the most seductive way possible, Zeenat Aman did bring a wave of change in the industry. And one film which many of the actresses of even today's time would think twice about doing was Satyam Shivam Sundaram.

Hema the first choice

Very few know that Zeenat was not the first choice for the film. Prior to her, even Hema Malini had been approached for playing the bold part but she rejected it. "Raj Saab would bring up the topic time and again and we had several discussions but then he himself said, 'You won't be able to do what I want'. But he really wished from his heart that I do it but then I had to refuse the film." She added, "Of course, he knew my image. Yet he offered me the role, he came and spoke to me hoping that I will say, 'Yes'. Shashi and I would have made a great pair but sadly I couldn't do..."

Zeenat had such a beautiful body

"Those days there was this talk of him making 'Mera Naam Joker' Part 2 and he'd wanted me in that film, but the film never happened. I was also very keen to work with Raj Saab since he was a very passionate filmmaker, he wouldn't bother about time or money spent on a project, it was just his passion. Zeenat played the part so well. Bold, yes, and then it was done in the 70's...but she was beautiful. Till date nobody has done that kind of a role what Zeenat did. She had such a beautiful body," she reminisced. Hema Malini made her debut in Bollywood with 'Sapno Ka Saudagar', in 1968 with Raj Kapoor.

Hema Malini about Dharmendra's first wife

Out of all the off-screen real-life Bollywood love stories we have seen, Dharmendra and Hema Malini's story has remained the most iconic and evergreen. Though Hema had met Dharmendra's first wife Prakash Kaur on several occasions, they never discussed Dharmendra. Hema and Dharmendra tied-the-knot at Hema's brother's home in a traditional Tamil wedding ceremony.

Talking about Prakash Kaur and Dharmendra's first family, Hema had said, "I didn't want to disturb anyone. I am happy with whatever Dharamji did for me and my daughters. He played the role of a father like any father would do. I guess I am happy with that," Rediff chronicles cited excerpts from the book Hema Malini: Beyond The Dream Girl by Ram Kamal Mukherjee.