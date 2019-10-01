Shatrughan Sinha's romantic personality was quite a hit - onscreen and off-screen as well. The actor, who tied-the-knot with Poonam Sinha and is happily married to her for almost the last four decades, was in news for his affair with Reena Roy and Zeenat Aman.

In an old interview with Stardust, the actor spilled the beans on his relationship with Zeenat Aman. Accepting that he was indeed dating Zeenat, he said, "She was one of the most interesting women in my life, but our year and a half long relationship had to end. There was no question of anything serious coming out of it because we were too alike. She is a female Shatrughan Sinha; we both have the same bad habits and could have ended up driving each other mad. Now, of course we are great friends. She says, 'Your Luv and Kush are so sweet. I want to cuddle them'. And I tell her, 'You cuddle their father first ...'!"

Speaking about rumours of being involved with Parveen Babi, Sinha had said in the same interview, "Parveen is more of a boy friend than a girl friend to me. She is certainly not using me; she is the last person to use anybody. I am learning a lot about the profession and how to behave from Parveen."

Talking about Poonam and how he was not sure of marrying her till the last moment, Shatrughan said, "My strongest emotion at that time was fear. I was very scared. I was happy being a bachelor, but I had reached a point where I was compelled to make the decision. Till the last moment, I wanted to back out. The wedding was in Bombay, I was in London. I caught the last flight which just about brought me in time for the wedding."

"Poonam was in a state - she thought I was backing out. Poonam has been good to me. If there are any flaws in this marriage, then the drawbacks are mine, not hers," he had added.