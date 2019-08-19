Once thick friends, Shatrughan Sinha and Amitabh Bachchan don't share a warm, cordial vibe anymore. The presence of Jaya Bachchan and Shatrughan Sinha as rivals in the political sphere and the Bachchan family's decision to not invite Shatrughan and family to the grand wedding of Abhishek Bachchan with Aishwarya Rai could be the two biggest reasons.

The Bachchans apparently had sent a packet of sweets to all those they couldn't invite to the wedding. Abhishek Bachchan had said that the decision to keep it a private and intimate affair was made because of his ailing grandmother who was in the hospital.

However, Shatrughan Sinha sent back the sweets and was quite vocal about his displeasure. Since Sinha considered Amitabh as his close friend, this seemed like an insult to him. Sinha had told Mid-day, "Jab bulaaya nahin phir mithai kis baat ki? Amitabh had said those who had not been invited were not his friends in the first place. I won't be put in second place and embarrass him by accepting the sweets."

Without mincing his words, Shatru had lashed out at the Bachchans saying, "The least I expected was that either Amitabh or someone from the family would call me up before sending the sweets. When that was not done, why the mithai?"

Talking about who all were not invited, an infuriated Shotgun had said, "Hema Malini was not invited, neither were Dharmendra and Ramesh Sippy. Half of the industry that has stood by the Bachchans through thick and thin. All of us are currently in second place as Amitabh is being guided by a misguided missile called Amar Singh."

According to a Pinkvilla report, Amitabh Bachchan had later said that those who couldn't understand their situation and why they were not invited to the wedding, weren't his friends in the first place.

Abhishek Bachchan on Koffee with Karan had said that he didn't feel angry or surprised by Shatrughan Sinha returning the sweets as he was entitled to his opinions and if he didn't want to keep it, he had a valid reason for it.