Not a single week goes by when Rakhi Sawant doesn't manage to garner headlines and this week is no different. After video of her reaction on Ayodhya verdict went viral, Rakhi has asked fans to bless her 'beti' in a new video.

The surprise wedding

On August 5, this year, few pictures of Rakhi Sawant wearing a bridal attire had surfaced online. While Rakhi earlier dismissed wedding news, she later accepted that she had indeed tied the knot. Rakhi Sawant had claimed that her husband, whom no one has seen yet, doesn't like the media and is not interested in getting featured. And now, just three months after wedding, Rakhi has introduced her 'beti' to the world through Instagram.

Introducing her daughter

Rakhi took to her Instagram and wrote, "Dosto my fans a meri beti Hai please give her your Ashirwad thanks." However, before you jump to any conclusions, let us tell you that Rakhi used baby face filter and showed her tiny version to us. In the video, the mini Rakhi can be seen saying, "You know my mom, Rakhi Sawant. She is my mom. Aap sab log usey bahut pasand karte ho na friends. So aaj mere mom ke phone pe main na video bana rahi hoon. She is my mom. Fans kya aap log mujhe bhi like maroge? Main to uski daughter hoon. Haaaan. Main bhi dher saare ad karungi. Love you fans. Rakhi Sawant is my mom."

Caught lying

After sharing several photos of herself celebrating Karwachauth, Rakhi had shared another video saying that she was making gajar ka halwa in her kitchen in the UK. Though Rakhi said she was in the UK, fans caught the basic Indian kitchen in the video, gas stove and steel utensils which looked every bit of of the desi appliances that we use. To add to that, there was another Indian lady who appeared to be the house help wearing traditional saree and washing the dishes.

Defending the Indian-ness of her kitchen, Rakhi further added, "Ye sabkuch kitchen jo yahan pe hai, vo jo pehle yahan pe rehte thhe vo log ne aise hi yahan par sab chhod ke gaye hain. Aise hi becha hai unhone humko. Aur ye saari cheezein jo hain vo hum use kar rahe hain." However, the LPG cylinder gas line gave away her bluff!