Rakhi Sawant is hell bent on making the entire nation believe in her marriage and the story about her moving to the UK. After sharing several photos of herself celebrating Karwachauth, Rakhi shared another video saying that she was making gajar ka halwa in her kitchen in the UK.

"Hi friends, jaisa ki aap dekh rahe hain, main gajar ka halwa bana rahi hoon aaj Karvachauth ke din par. Dekhiye main kisi gaon vaon mein nahi hoon, main UK mein hoon. To main jaise chahoon kapde pehen sakti hoon. Aur aap dekh sakte hain ke itne saare badaam sab kuch maine online order kiya hai," Rakhi was seen saying in the video while making the most popular Indian dessert gajar halwa.

Though Rakhi said she was in the UK, we could not overlook the basic Indian kitchen in the video, gas stove and steel utensils which looked every bit of of the desi appliances that we use. To add to that, there was another Indian lady who appeared to be the house help wearing traditional saree and washing the dishes.

Defending the Indian-ness of her kitchen, Rakhi further added, "Ye sabkuch kitchen jo yahan pe hai, vo jo pehle yahan pe rehte thhe vo log ne aise hi yahan par sab chhod ke gaye hain. Aise hi becha hai unhone humko. Aur ye saari cheezein jo hain vo hum use kar rahe hain." However, the LPG cylinder gas line gave away her bluff!

Just a few days back, Rakhi had shared several videos on her Instagram page where she was seen crying her heart out and asking her husband not to ignore her. In one video, Rakhi was seen saying, "Jo bologe main karungi, jo bologe main karungi, par mujhe ignore mat karo. Aapko zara sa bhi taras nahi aata hai na mujhpar, main aapse bahut pyaar karti hoon."

On August 5, this year, few pictures of Rakhi Sawant wearing a bridal attire had surfaced online. While Rakhi earlier dismissed wedding news, she later accepted that she had indeed tied the knot. Rakhi Sawant had claimed that her husband, whom no one has seen yet, would be introduced to the world on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss.