Ever since Rakhi Sawant announced her wedding and shared her wedding pictures, fans and netizens have been going gaga over her look and the secret wedding. While many still refuse to believe that this is not just another publicity gimmick, many feel that Rakhi indeed has found her man at last.

Post her wedding, Rakhi bombarded her social media handles with her wedding pictures. She also claimed that she got married in a room at JW Marriott hotel. Rakhi had revealed that she got married in a court first, and then in a Hindu ceremony followed by a Christian ceremony at last.

Talking about why her husband didn't feature in any of the photos or why she didn't share his picture, Rakhi had told Spotboye, "Main darr gayi thi, haan maine shaadi kar li hai. I am confirming the news with you today. His name is Ritesh and he is in the UK. In fact, he has already left."

"My visa is underway and I will join him. Of course, I shall continue to work whatever I get in India, so will shuttle for that. I always wanted to produce TV shows and I think my long-standing dream will now be fulfilled. I thank Jesus for giving me such a wonderful husband," she added.

Now, for the last few days, Rakhi had been sharing emotional messages on Instagram, which made us wonder if at all there was a problem in paradise. Rakhi had shared a couple of pictures where an animated girl can be seen crying with a broken-heart emoji. Many speculated whether it has got something to do with the trouble in their marriage.

However, Rakhi has now cleared the air. Sharing another photo of a girl crying, Rakhi wrote, "Uk ka tickets Bhot mahnga Hai es leeye ro rahi hu (UK tickets are too expensive, hence crying)"

Well, that definitely gave us a sigh of relief!