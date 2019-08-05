Finally! Rakhi Sawant has confirmed that she has indeed tied the knot with an NRI man and is loving this new phase of her life.

Rakhi has married to Ritesh, who is an NRI. She is currently enjoying her honeymoon. Few pictures of Rakhi Sawant wearing a bridal attire had sparked speculations of the diva tying the knot but Rakhi had brushed them away by saying it was for an ad shoot.

In an interview with Spotboye, Rakhi said, "Main darr gayi thi, haan maine shaadi kar li hai. I am confirming the news with you today. His name is Ritesh and he is in the UK. In fact, he has already left."

"My visa is underway and I will join him. Of course, I shall continue to work whatever I get in India, so will shuttle for that. I always wanted to produce TV shows and I think my long-standing dream will now be fulfilled. I thank Jesus for giving me such a wonderful husband," she added.

She further said, "He was my fan ever since he first saw my first interview with Prabhu Chawla. He whatsapped me. Messaging and then talking to him, we became friends with the passage of time. This happened about a year-and-half back. After knowing him, I prayed very hard to Jesus that I must become his wife. Woh khawish toh poori ho gayi (That dream is now fulfilled). God has been kind to me so far."

Rakhi has shared several pictures from what appears to be her hotel room and restaurant wearing the traditional chooda and vermillion. We congratulate Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh and wish them a happy married life ahead.