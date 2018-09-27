A civilian was killed on Thursday Srinagar in a firing during a cordon and search operation, police said.

Following specific information about the presence of militants, the search was launched earlier in the Qamarwari area.

There has been no exchange of gunfire between the militants and security forces though so far, reports from the area said.

The deceased was identified as Saleem Malik, who died of a bullet injury, a police officer said.

Authorities imposed curfew in the old city area and suspended mobile Internet services in Jammu and Kashmir and adjoining Badgam district as a precautionary measure.

Security forces and militants also exchanged fire in Noorbagh, an area outside Srinagar, India Today has reported. Of the two suspected militants, one was killed while the other managed to escape.

During another encounter in Dooru Shahabad in Anantnag district of the Kashmir, security forces killed another militant, who has been identified as Asif Malik, according to India Today.

With inputs from IANS