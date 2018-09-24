A 45-year-old civilian abducted by unidentified gunmen on Saturday was found dead in Sopore, Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday, police said.

Mushtaq Ahmad Mir, a tailor, was abducted from his place in Harwan area. His body with bullet marks was recovered from Lathishat village.

An FIR has been registered, a police officer said.

According to Hindustan Times, the man was abducted a day after the bodies of three policemen were found on Friday. All of them were kidnapped from Shopian's Kapran village.

Three of them were found dead near an orchard in Wangam village, a few kilometres from where they had been abducted, a police officer said.

