Kannada actor Duniya Vijay has made it to the headlines once again as the High Grounds police arrested him in connection to the case of allegedly kidnapping and assaulting gym trainer Pani Puri Kitti's nephew Maruthi Gowda.

It is reported that Maruthi Gowda was participating in a bodybuilding competition called 'Mr Bengaluru Body Builder' held at Ambedkar Bhavan in Vasanth Nagar on Saturday evening when Duniya Vijay and his gang kidnapped him. They allegedly beat him up in a moving car, according to Bangalore Mirror.

The victim Maruthi Gowda was badly injured due to Duniya Vijay and his gang's assaults that lasted for over an hour, according to the report. He is reportedly undergoing treatment in Vikram Hospital and he is not able to speak much. He said that the gang stopped the car in Rajarajeshwari Nagar after beating him up. They tried to force him to appear in a video and tell that he was assaulted by Vijay's fans.

Soon after hearing the news, Pani Puri Kitti aka Krishna Murthy, a close friend and gym trainer of Vijay, rushed to the High Grounds police station and filed a complaint against the actor at 11:30 PM on Saturday. The police immediately called Vijay and warned him to release Gowda unharmed.

Vijay reached the police station in a car along with Maruthi Gowda 30 minutes after receiving the call. Pani Puri Kitti and his gang, who were present at the police station, reportedly got into a heated argument with Vijay and his associates. When the actor tried to beat Kitti, the ACP of Seshadripuram Sub-division Ravi Shankar warned him to behave properly or else he will face a serious action.

After the warning, Vijay co-operated with the High Grounds Police, who booked him under IPC sections 365 (kidnapping), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 325 (punishment for causing grievous hurt) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), according to the News Minute.