Four policemen have been kidnapped by militants in Shopian in Kashmir. The militants are suspected to belong to Hizbul Mujahideen. The Hizbul Mujahideen had released a video on Tuesday showing the militants and their flag with a voice-over in Kashmiri, warning the policemen to quit or get killed. this was a day after the Hizbul Mujahideen shot dead an Army jawan.

Here are the LIVE updates