Four policemen have been kidnapped by militants in Shopian in Kashmir. The militants are suspected to belong to Hizbul Mujahideen. The Hizbul Mujahideen had released a video on Tuesday showing the militants and their flag with a voice-over in Kashmiri, warning the policemen to quit or get killed. this was a day after the Hizbul Mujahideen shot dead an Army jawan.
Here are the LIVE updates
- Three cops have been martyred in Shopian, reported by Times Now. Their bodies were recovered from South Kashmir.
- In a video posted to social media, the Operational Commander Riaz Naikoo said that the Kashmir Police has become a 'victim of Indian conspiracy'. He said, " We have tolerated a lot till this day and tried to make police understand but they did not listen. From now onwards we won't allow this. From now onwards whosoever becomes our obstacle in our struggle, his fate will be that of an enemy," according to News18.
- On Tuesday, the Hizbul Mujahideen threated the police forces in a video warning them to resign or get killed in a voice-over in Kashmiri. This video came a day after an Army jawan was shot dead by the Hizbul Mujahideen.
- According to NDTV, the police have been able to free one of the victims with the help of villagers.
- Three Special police officers (SPOs) and one constable have been abducted. They have been identified as Firdous Ahmad Kuchey, Kuldeep Singh, Nisar Ahmad Dhobi and Fayaz Ahmad Bhat.
- Four policemen were kidnapped from their houses on Friday morning.
- Three weeks back, three policemen and eight relatives of policemen were abducted and were only set free after the Jammu and Kashmir police set free a dozen relatives of the members of the Hizbul Mujahideen. Terrorist Riaz Naikoo's father was also among them, according to NDTV.