Avid social media users now have one more app to share and post day-to-day updates. On Thursday, social media junkies woke up in India with tons of people sharing about Threads App, almost every second person had shared an Instagram story about threads. What is the Threads App that has taken social media by storm?

Welcome to Mark Zuckerberg's new platform!

Meta officially launched Threads, its text-based rival to Twitter, on Wednesday. The app went live on Apple and Android app stores at 23:00 GMT with accounts already active for celebrities such as Shakira and Jack Black, as well as media outlets including The Hollywood Reporter, Vice and Netflix.

"Let's do this. Welcome to Threads," wrote Meta chief executive and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in his first post on the new platform.

Mark Zuckerberg sends out his first tweet in 11 years trolls Twitter after launching his rival app Threads.

Take a look:

The app is a clear spin-off of Instagram, offering it a built-in audience of more than two billion users and thus sparing it the challenge of starting from scratch.

However, Mark's new app comes at a time when the Tesla tycoon Elon Musk said last week that he was limiting access to Twitter in what he called a temporary measure to ward off AI companies from "scraping" the site to train their technology.

The irony of the matter is despite Twitter and Threads being rival apps, Threads App is trending on Twitter.

Elon Musk couldn't resist but share his two cents on the new app launched by Mark.

Meta's new app was built entirely using this keyboard: pic.twitter.com/RoRe6szEO0 — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) July 6, 2023

Desi Twitter users had a field day with memes after Meta officially launched its rival Threads in India on Thursday. Netizens also mocked how everyone is joining Threads and ditching Twitter.

Take a look at the best ones:

seeing the people you know from twitter on threads pic.twitter.com/RceShdd8na — عارف (@Enta_MoshAref) July 6, 2023

Twitter is far better than Threads App :



Everyone coming back to Twitter ?#Threads #ThreadsApp #ElonMusk pic.twitter.com/ub8LjccFiA — Ashutosh Srivastava ?? (@sri_ashutosh08) July 6, 2023

Elon musk seeing everyone ditch threads for twitter on it’s launch day pic.twitter.com/UpknfmV53d — Danny (@jonathansiris) July 6, 2023

Mark Zuckerberg :-

•Copied Reels Feature From Tik Tok .

•Copied Story Feature From Snapchat

•Copied Paid Blue Tick Idea From Elon Musk.

•Copied Entire Twitter App And Made Threads . pic.twitter.com/oJzUfrPUJR — Sir BoiesX ? (@BoiesX45) July 6, 2023

bye twitter, hi threads pic.twitter.com/GjEigNibxJ — your thoughts (@ohthoughtsquote) July 6, 2023

How do you install the Threads App?

Download the Threads app either from the play store (Aneroid users) or App Store (iPhone users).

You will need an Instagram account to log in. Once they have signed up, they can choose to follow the same accounts they follow on Instagram, if they too have joined the new app.

Here’s THREADS’ entire sign-up process.



This is so clean. So easy.

- instantly get your Instagram @ handle

- auto imports your bio + pic from IG

- instantly follow from your IG



Reallyyy genius way to launch an app. pic.twitter.com/h5yVTZgUI2 — Jack Appleby (@jappleby) July 5, 2023

How is Threads different from Twitter?

As compared to Twitter, which only allows 280 characters per tweet, posts on Threads can be 500 characters long and videos of up to five minutes in length can be posted while a post can be shared as a link on other platforms. Users can unfollow, block, restrict or report others. Users can also filter out replies with certain words in them.

In less than 24 hours of its launch, Threads app logs 5 million users and still counting.