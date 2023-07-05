On Tuesday, it was reported that Shah Rukh Khan underwent nose surgery as he was bleeding profusely following his accident on a set of a project in the US. Just a day after several reports emerged and fans prayed for his speedy recovery, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport in the early hours of Wednesday, and King Khan looked fit as a fiddle as he walked towards his car.

Airport look

Needless to say, SRKs' airport look was on point. The actor opted for a blue hooded sweatshirt he paired it with a white t-shirt and a pair of blue denim trousers. He also wore a black cap and a pair of sunglasses, and a statement bracelet. He greeted the paparazzi at the airport.

Everyone including the onlookers and paparazzi panned their camera towards SRK's nose to find out if he is doing fine. By looking at his health. He looks hale and hearty, there was no mark or bandage on his nose as claimed.

His wife Gauri Khan and younger son Abram Khan were also seen as they walked hand-in-hand.

Was SRK's accident news false? Find out

However, a source close to the actor later told PTI, "It's false news."

SRKians flocked to the paparazzi's comment section and expressed their concern, a section of netizens was left perplexed and wrote, "Didn't he undergo surgery?"

A user wrote, "Yesterday this page had post king had nose surgery i can't see any bandages on his nose so better stop spreading such fake news."

Another reported, "Thank God SRK is fine."

The third user mentioned, "Fit and fine finally."

A fan wrote, "Thank God he is fine now I can sleep well."

According to a report in ETimes, Shah Rukh began bleeding and was immediately rushed to hospital and his team was informed by the doctors that there was nothing to worry about. There was no update on when the actor got injured or the project he was shooting for.

Work front

On the work front, Pathaan shattered box office records and is still ruling the hearts and minds of his fans. Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Jawan, an action entertainer directed by Atlee. King Khan will return to the big screen with Dunki. SRK will also be making a cameo appearance in Tiger 3, the third edition of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's spy thriller series.