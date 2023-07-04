In a shocking turn of events, it has been reported that Shah Rukh Khan who was shooting in Los Angeles hurt his nose while performing an action stunt. The actor began bleeding after the mishap and was rushed to the hospital.

A source told ETimes, "SRK was shooting in Los Angeles for a project and he ended up hurting his nose. He began bleeding and was immediately rushed to a hospital."

It also added, "His team was informed by the doctors that there was nothing to worry about and that King Khan would need to undergo minor surgery to stop the bleeding. Post the operation, SRK was spotted with a bandage on his nose Shah Rukh Khan is now back in the country, recuperating at home.

"News of SRK getting injured has left his fans concerned and since then social media is filled with warm messages for the star's speedy recovery.

However, Shah Rukh Khan nor his team has confirmed or denied the report. Fans anxiously waiting for King Khan to share his health update via social media.

Yes he has met with an accident. But it's minor nothing to worry



Just Dua for him ❤??



Get well Soon

JAAN @iamsrk ❤?? #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/dx0usb6vQ0 — Asiya sheikh SRK??✨? (@AsiyaSRKian) July 4, 2023

#Exclusive Shahrukh Khan got injury in his nose in los Angeles during shoot ..... Taken to hospital and doctors suggest surgery for stopping the bleeding.... Recover the soonest#Shahrukhkhan #SRK? @iamsrk — iamsrkian (@ZishanK30853562) July 4, 2023

Work front

Shah Rukh Khan had a wonderful start this year. His comeback in 2o23 with Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham was a blockbuster hit at the box- office. The actor will be seen in Jawan, Dunki and will be making a cameo appearance in Salman Khan's Tiger 3. The actor recently completed 31 years in Bollywood and interacted with his fans on social media with #AskSRK.