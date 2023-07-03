It was supposed to be a jam-packed week for moviegoers as Ranbir Kapoor- Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal, Akshay Kumar- Paresh Rawal starrer OMG 2, Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 was set to release during Independence Day weekend that is August 11.

The box office blockbuster dhamaka has been averted now as 'Animal,' starring Ranbir Kapoor, will now hit the silver screen on December 1st, 2023! This revised release date comes with a promise of the best quality cinematic grandeur with richer content.

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga also shared a video revealing the reason behind the delay



Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared a video message for his fans and expressed his commitment to delivering an unforgettable cinematic experience, both visually and audibly. He said that an enhanced version of the film with equally impactful and powerful songs in all five languages. This additional time will allow the team to further refine and fine-tune the content, ensuring that every aspect of the film meets the highest standards of excellence."

He also said that he will work on dubbing and it shouldn't sound like Hindi has been dubbed from the Telegu language film or vice versa. As the film is a multilingual film and will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

This comes after Adipurush's debacle when the makers were slammed for crass dubbing, shoddy VFX and When starring in this cinematic masterpiece are the stellar ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri. The film is geared for December 1st release.

The pre-teaser of the Ranbir-Rashmika starrer was dropped on June 11.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the updates on Saturday.

He wrote, "#Xclusiv... 'ANIMAL' NOT ARRIVING ON INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKEND... #Animal - starring #RanbirKapoor and directed by #SandeepReddyVanga - *won't* release on 11 Aug 2023... Yes, the film has been postponed... A new release date will be announced in the coming days. #BhushanKumar."

Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

