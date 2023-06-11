Come August 11 and the cine-goers will witness the clash of three megastars at the box office. OMG 2 starring Akshay Kumar, the first poster of his in Shiv avatar was dropped earlier this week. Gadar2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will see Tara and Sakina once again on-screen after 22 years. And then comes Ranbir Kapoor's gruesome and gritty act in Animal where the actor will pack punches and beat the goons.

Animal pre-teaser

After unveiling the first poster and rumours looks of Ranbir that were leaked on social media, the makers dropped the pre-teaser on June 11. Needless to say, the dynamic combination of actor Ranbir Kapoor and writer-director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Pre-Teaser ignites the cinematic frenzy with its intense and captivating world.

The teaser opens with Punjabi music and a song, that is itself a mood booster for hardcore Punjabi lovers, next comes, the dancers were seen masked and grooving to the Punjabi song. Enters Ranbir Kapoor, who isn't facing the camera,

Ranbir enters the frame with his long locks, beard and white kurta and lungi, he comes with an axe and beats the goons.

The BGM and the setting of the frame are blood red as Animal lead Ranbir Kapoor is out on a vengeance. While lifting one of the goons with his hand, he pans towards the camera with intense eyes and a scar on his nose. The blood, axe, revenge drama, his aggression and his expressive eyes make Animal one of the most highly anticipated films.

Fans are in love with Ranbir Kapoor's looks.

The ever-next-door chocolate boy will be seen in Animal in a never-before-seen avatar. The good boy gone grey has fans waiting to see more.

Here's how netizens reacted

Joining Ranbir in this cinematic masterpiece is the stellar ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri.

Meanwhile, the teaser of Gadar 2 will arrive tomorrow 12th June At 12 PM where Sunny Deol is set to unleash a new chapter of massy action drama!