Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is reining high on success, after Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Brahmastra, it has been reported that the actor will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari as Ram while, Alia Bhatt will be seen as Sita. The actor has a stellar line-up of films as he is already busy filming for Animal which stars Tripti Dimri, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

The poster of the film shows, Ranbir, appearing wounded and smoking a cigarette with blood on his shirt. Fans hailed his bearded and rugged look.

And now a new video has surfaced, showing Ranbir in a rather younger avatar.

However, a new video has surfaced, showing Ranbir in his boyish avatar.

The leaked video shows Ranbir in a classroom setting, dressed in a white uniform wearing a tie and is seen sporting a clean-shaven look.

Upon seeing 40 years old Ranbir Kapoor so young and dashing, netizens hailed his young look.

One of the fans commented, "Even at the age of 40 rk looking so so cute and handsome."

Another wrote, "I'm very excited about this movie."

Roaring Excitement: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial 'Animal' starring Ranbir Kapoor announce Pre-Teaser tomorrow!

The highly awaited combination of actor Ranbir Kapoor and writer-director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal is set to release its pre-teaser tomorrow, June 11th, at 11:11 AM! Director Vanga along with Producer Bhushan Kumar took to their social media pages to announce this thrilling news, igniting a wave of excitement amongst the audience!

Animal will be released on August 11, 2023.

For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor was recently seen in the film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the movie became a box-office success.