Shikha Talsania, who rose to fame with her appearance in Veere Di Wedding, said that she often faces body-shaming on social media, but she prefers to reply to them with "love and positivity".

Talking about one such incident, someone once tried to troll the actress by calling her "moti" (fat) on social media. However, Shikha chose to reply to the troll with a "hug".

"At the beginning of our promotions for Veere Di Wedding, somebody sent me a spurt of abuses like 'moti, here's the biggest gaali to you'. I responded by saying 'kintu, parantu, bandhu, here's a hug to you'. That's all they need. And I really want to say them that don't be a hater, be a lover," she told Hindustan Times.

She further said that she never gets affected by the trolls, and instead finds it "interesting" to see what people say about her. "I find it really interesting to read what people are saying about me. Sometimes, I choose to respond and sometimes, I don't. Most of the times, I don't. I feel if I respond to them in the same way they write to me then it'll take things to a different level," she said.

"Somewhere, I always chose to respond [to trolls] with a lot of love and positivity. I feel trolling is such a lovely insight into human behaviour (grins). Honestly, I have never let it affect me too much," Shikha added.

She had played one of the lead characters in Veere Di Wedding that also featured Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhasker. The film turned out to be a box office hit, despite being much criticised for the masturbation scene that involved Swara.