Sonam Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Veere Di Wedding and Punjabi film Carry on Jatta 2 have smashed records with their first-week box office collection. While Veere Di Wedding has achieved hit status in India, Carry on Jatta 2 has become the biggest Punjabi grosser.

Veere Di Wedding Box Office Collection

The female buddy film has earned Rs 60.33 crore in just eight days of its release. The film started the second week on a steady note and raked in Rs 3.37 crore on the second Friday. The Sonam-Kareena starrer should witness an upward trend over the second weekend.

"More #VeereDiWedding is STEADY at the commencement of Week 2... Biz should witness an upward trend on second Sat and Sun... [Week 2] Fri 3.37 cr. Total: ₹ 60.33 cr. India biz," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Veere Di Wedding received a mixed response from critics and moviegoers, but the film managed to do well at the box office. Despite the controversy over Swara Bhasker's masturbation scene, the film managed to cross Rs 50 crore before finishing the first-week run and Rs 60 crore in just eight days.

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film also features Shikha Talsania and Sumeet Vyas in pivotal roles.

Carry on Jatta 2 Box Office Collection

Punjabi film Carry on Jatta 2, which is the sequel to the 2012 film of the same name, has shattered all records in the Punjabi film industry. In the first week run, the film earned over Rs 15 crore nett (Rs 20 crore gross) collection.

This is the biggest ever for a Punjabi film to take the gross total to more than Rs 15 crore. The first-week breakup of the film, according to Box Office India is: Friday Rs 2.32 crore, Saturday Rs 2.67 crore, Sunday Rs 3.23 crore, Monday Rs 2.16 crore, Tuesday Rs 2 crore, Wednesday Rs 1.8 crore and Thursday Rs 1.65 crore.

The sequel to the 2012 film features Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Binnu Dhillon, Jaswinder Bhalla, B.N. Sharma and Karamjit Anmol in pivotal roles.