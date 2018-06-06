Bollywood film Veere Di Wedding and Punjabi film Carry on Jatta 2 have set the box office on fire on weekdays. After a strong Monday, both the films have remained steady at the domestic box office on Tuesday.

Veere Di Wedding box office collection

Sonam Kapoor- Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Veere Di Wedding is ruling at the Indian box office with its fantastic collections. In just five days, the film has earned Rs 48.03 crore and adding its sixth-day earnings, the total stands at above Rs 50 crore.

"#VeereDiWedding is going STRONG... Will cross Rs 50 cr mark today [Wed; Day 6]... Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 13.57 cr, Mon 6.04 cr, Tue 5.47 cr. Total: Rs 48.03 cr. India biz," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

The female buddy film has seen only a marginal drop in the occupancy on Tuesday compared to Monday and it is expected to hold well on Wednesday as well. Despite all the controversies and mixed reviews, Veere Di Wedding is pulling audiences toward it.

Sonam-Kareena starrer is now looking to record a decent first-week box office collection and emerge as a hit film in India. The film, which is directed by Shashanka Ghosh, also features Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in pivotal roles.

Carry on Jatta 2 box office collection

Punjabi film Carry on Jatta 2, which is a sequel to the 2012 film of the same name, is smashing records at the box office in Punjab. The film had recorded a historic Monday and even surpassed the lifetime box office collection record of Carry on Jatta.

The comedy film, which is helmed by Smeep Kang, has earned more than Rs 10.25 crore nett in four days and more than Rs 11.8 crore nett after five days. The comedy-drama has been doing well based on positive word of mouth. Now, trade experts are positive that it will cross Rs 15 crore mark in its first week.

The sequel to the 2012 film features Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Binnu Dhillon, Jaswinder Bhalla, B.N. Sharma and Karamjit Anmol in pivotal roles.