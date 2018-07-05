Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana Khan gets trolled for wearing bikini

Recent pictures of actor Shah Rukh Khan and his family are giving major vacation goals to his fans, but some people on the social media got irked. A picture of Shah Rukh's daughter, Suhana Khan is doing the rounds, where she can be seen donning a brown bikini and sunglasses. Khan is currently enjoying a family vacation across Europe. However, the absolutely stunning picture of the 18-year-old has attracted several haters and trolls on Instagram. This is not the first time Suhana has been on the receiving end of trolls, she has faced the same in the past with some of her pictures being subjected to 'moral policing'.