Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Wednesday. Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhaskar, Dia Mirza and many other celebs have expressed happiness over the court's decision.

The officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Rhea Chakraborty on September 8 on drug-related charges in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. She was reportedly procured drugs for the late actor and also consumed drugs with him. After repeated denial, she was granted bail on October 7 by the Bombay High Court Justice Sarang V Kotwal. She is being released today after a month in jail.

Soon after hearing the news about Rhea Chakraborty getting bail, several Bollywood celebs took to social media to express their happiness over the High Court's decision to release the actress. They also requested the media and the people on social media to stop the witch hunt on the actress and let the justice system give its verdict.

Taapsee Pannu tweeted, " Some time back it was her, tomorrow it will be you but be rest assured the court will give you justice if not the 'warriors' #Finally."

Swara Bhaskar wrote, "Hey! Now thay both CBI and AIIMS have concluded that #SushantSinghRajput tragically died by suicide... weren't some people going to return their government bestowed awards??? "

Dia Mirza told Bollywood Hungama, "Rhea serving jail time and repeatedly being denied bail was disturbing given that peddlers of hard drugs with more than small quantity of the substance in their possession, have been released on bail within a fortnight but Rhea remained in jail since Sept 8th when no drugs were found on her. This must come as a relief to her family."

Kanika Dillon tweeted, " Finally! @Tweet2Rhea #RHEACHAKRABORTY gets Bail!!" with several clapping emojis. Actor Ali Fazal wrote a simple tweet, "Thank god! " Farah Khan also reacted to the news and wrote on Twitter, "Thank you God for small mercy's."

Farhan Akhtar wrote, "Any shrill anchors apologizing for the hell they put #RheaChakraborty and her family through? Didn't think so. But watch them shift the goalpost now .. they're notorious for that."

Actress Shabana Azmi was quoted by the portal as saying, "Finally! Now please leave her in peace."

Anubhav Singh wrote, "Finally!!! She gets bail. #RHEACHAKRABORTY."

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta wrote, "Go get some rest girl."