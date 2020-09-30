Ever since Satish Maneshinde has started representing Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, questions over his fee have made headlines.

Touted as one of the most expensive lawyers in the country with the huge line up of celebrities he has represented, Rhea's ability to pay his fee has continuously been under the spotlight. There were also the reports of the advocate charging approximately Rs 10 lacs a day.

Sushant Singh Rajput's family members have also raised this question time and again. And now, reacting to all the news floating around his 'mammoth fee', Maneshinde has broken his silence. Talking to a news channel, Maneshinde has said that he finds the reports of his fee totally baseless. He added that the financial terms between him and Rhea ought to remain between the two. In addition, he also said that the rumours of him representing Rhea free of cost are also wrong and shouldn't be paid heed to.

Reacting to Rhea's arrest, Maneshinde had told Zee News, "3 Central Agencies were hounding a single woman just because she was in love with a drug addict and was suffering from mental health issues for several years under the care of 5 leading psychiatrists in Mumbai, who ended up committing suicide due to consumption of illegally administered medicines and used drugs."

"Rhea Chakraborty is ready for arrest as this is a Witch Hunt and if loving someone is a crime she will face the consequences of her love. Being innocent, she has not approached any court for Anticipatory Bail in all the cases foisted by Bihar Police now with CBI, ED, and NCB," he had said in a statement.

Maneshinde also refuted the news of Rhea Chakraborty taking the names of celebrities in the drugs case. "Rhea Chakraborty has not named anybody in her statement. If the NCB or anybody is making a statement that she has taken names, it's totally false. There is no thread of evidence that suggests Rhea Chakraborty has named anybody. She has only stated what Sushant Singh Rajput had consumed all his life when she was with him," he told CNN.