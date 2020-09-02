Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput's death, lot many celebrities and his staff have come under the scanner. Several fingers have also been pointed out at the relationship Mahesh Bhatt shared with Sushant's girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty. Both of them have been questioned by the agencies. Let's take a look at what we know so far.

How did they meet?

It is said that Mahesh Bhatt and Rhea Chakraborty met on the sets of Jalebi. The film also starred Varun Mitra and Digangana Suryavanshi. It was here that Mahesh Bhatt decided to take under his wings and groom her.

The picture

Rhea and Mahesh Bhatt's relationship has not come under the scanner just now. Even when Sushant Singh Rajput was alive, few pictures of Rhea and Bhatt had gone viral for all the wrong reasons. In the pictures, Rhea was seen cuddling Mahesh Bhatt as he was clicked resting on her shoulders. "Happy birthday to my Buddha @maheshfilm. Sir , this is us - you held me with love , you showed me love , and you have unclipped my wings forever , you are the "heart hitting" fire that ignites every soul it comes by ! Words fail me I love you" (sic) Rhea had written while sharing the pictures.

The trolling

The picture received massive backlash. 'Sick', 'Pervert', 'Incest', 'Wrong', 'Immoral', 'Golddigger' were some of the comments made on the picture. The picture again went viral post-Sushant's death and people were quick to blame Rhea – Mahesh Bhatt's relationship behind Sushant's death.

What they said

Back then, both Rhea and Mahesh Bhatt had come out strongly against the trolls. "Tu kaun hain , Tera naam hain kya? Seeta bhi yahaan badnaam hui ! If the trolls can hurl muck and filth of their minds , which comes out of their depraved souls , then all our claims of having moved away from the dark ages are bogus. Go enjoy your sickness," Rhea had replied to the trolls. While Mahesh Bhatt had said that it reflects the 'infected' mindset trolls have.

The leaked chats

In a recent twist in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, several chats between Rhea Chakraborty and Mahesh Bhatt had been leaked. The chats were from June 8, 2020, the day Rhea left Sushant's home. "You have unclipped my wings", "Aisha moves on..sir..with a heavy heart and sense of relief," "Our last call was a wake-up call," "You are my angel You were then And you are now," were some of the messages sent by Rhea to Bhatt. In response, Bhatt had written, "Don't look back. Make it possible what is inevitable. My love to your father. He will be a happy man."

Rhea had recently revealed in an interview that she was hurt by Sushant's behaviour when he had asked her to leave his home. And thus confided in Bhatt. She also revealed that all those messages came from a broken heart and one should not read too much into it.

Bhatt family comes to the rescue

When several forwards sent to Rhea by Mahesh Bhatt started floating around, the Bhatt family came to their rescue. Pooja Bhatt and Soni Razdan both shared screenshots of the forwarded message sent by Mahesh Bhatt to Rhea Chakraborty and revealed the director had sent them the messages too.

Rhea's reply

In her interview with India Today, Rhea Chakraborty broke her silence on the leaked chats. She revealed that she was hurt and angered by Sushant's decision to throw her out of his home and had thus confided in Bhatt. She also said that she was made to look like his girlfriend when in reality he was like a father figure to her. She also said that people are forgetting the fact that he has a daughter the same age as hers also that Sushant too, had a beautiful and strong equation with Mahesh Bhatt.