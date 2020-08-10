Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput's death, a number of people have come into the radar of the police, including fake fans and trolls. From launching virtual attacks on Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Ekta Kapoor, Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali to bringing into the spectrum, Sushant's girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty; netizens are not in a mood to spare anyone.

And at a time, when Rhea should have been given the time to grieve or come clean about whatever happened between the two, the young actress has been bombarded with hateful messages, spiteful memes and even rape threats.

The blame game

From Sushant's family members, some netas with the foot-in-the-mouth syndrome to those friends who didn't bother establishing any kind of contact with the actor in the last decade or so; have now come forward to blame it all on Rhea. From a 'gold digger' to a 'witch', in the last two months; several names have been given to Rhea Chakraborty. People have blamed her for walking away from the man who 'loved' her at a time when he needed help. Our question is? Is it only a man's prerogative to part ways from a partner if things are just not working out? Would we have blamed Sushant for breaking up had Rhea been in his place?

Instagram

Equality in relationship?

For all those who are now coming out and dissing Rhea Chakraborty, there are many who vouch for her genuine love and care for him. She accompanied him to the therapists, took care of his medicines, looked after him; up until a point where she couldn't anymore. And since when did walking out of a relationship becomes such a big crime? For all those who are forgetting, this wasn't Sushant's first break-up. He was in a much longer and what appeared to be a much stronger relationship with Ankita Lokhande before he (mind you, it was him!) decided to call it off. So how was his action fair then but unfair for Rhea now? Should a woman be with a man until she discovers she has started losing her own happiness and sanity? In a relationship, is it only the men with the right to decide when to take the next step and went to take a step back?

Is it fair?

We are not making any judgments here, neither are we saying that Rhea couldn't have done anything, but scrutinising Rhea's decision of breaking-up with Sushant and alleging that this is what could have driven him to take his own life is just about reinforcing your prejudices all over again.