Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput's death conspiracy theorists have continuously been churning out accusations, speculations and blame games. A lot about his girlfriend and actress, Rhea Chakraborty, has also been written and said about. Amid all this, a picture of Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray with the actress, sitting in his car has gone viral.

The claim

Several fan pages and individual accounts have shared this image tagging the girl in the picture as Rhea Chakraborty. Many have alleged that the Mumbai Police is not working swiftly in the case and is rather trying to shut-it-down as it involves the link between Uddhav Thackeray's son and the actress, who has now been accused of driving Sushant Singh Rajput towards his death.

The fact

The image and the claim, however, is absolutely baseless since it's not Rhea Chakraborty, who is sitting in the car with Thackeray. The picture is that of 2019, of the actress Disha Patani, who has been a part of films like Baaghi 2, Malang and Bharat. Disha had also worked with Sushant in cricketer MS Dhoni's biopic and had played his love interest.

The picture has now gone viral not just on Facebook but Instagram and Twitter as well, with people claiming in Hindi and in English that it's Rhea Chakraborty and the reason behind Mumbai Police not gearing up with the case.

Disha and Aditya

In the year 2019, Disha Patani and Aditya Thackeray were spotted together a couple of times in Mumbai. Since Disha's name had often been linked with Tiger Shroff back then, the actress was trolled for being spotted with Thackeray. Disha had said in an interview that she doesn't make friends based on gender and that Aditya Thackeray remains a good friend of her. She had also added that she is being judged for hanging out with Thackeray only because she's an actress and she understands being under this radar. Having said that, Disha had also added that she doesn't care about such trolling.