Who said two lawyers who bitterly fight a case in court cannot share good friendship? Here is an example of two senior advocates who do not mix professional issues with their friendship.

Satish Maneshinde and Vikas Singh are the two lawyers representing Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput, respectively, and fighting the most-talked-about case in the country. Even as they are having a tough battle in courts in his death case, they have now revealed about their friendship during a TV debate and the video of their good laugh has now gone viral.

The Rhea and Sushant's family lawyers opened up on their equation on a TV show about media trials and hate news. "We are friends, no matter what happens in the case. We are friends and will remain friends. Professional issues will not impact our personal equation," Vikash Singh said.

On his turn, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde revealed about them watching cricket matches together. He said, "We will not meet in courts that often, but in the World Cup matches."

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was billed as the next big name of Bollywood, died by suicide on 14 June, leaving his fans and family in a state of shock.

That moment when Rhea-SSR family lawyers shared a good laugh. They were on a show to discuss media trials and hate news. Satish Maneshinde meets Vikas Singh. pic.twitter.com/PFx3MaedzB — Sanket Upadhyay (@sanket) September 15, 2020

Case Against Rhea

Sushant's father filed FIR against Rhea and her brother along with four others under IPC Sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating). He has also accused her of misappropriating crores for rupees from his son's account in Bihar, while the investigation was underway by the Mumbai Police.

After much drama, the case was handed over to the CBI, and Rhea along with her brother was arrested by the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) on charges of organising drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput.

The NCB reportedly described her as an "active member of a drugs syndicate".