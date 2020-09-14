The Narcotics Control Bureau has recently arrested Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty in the drug abuse angle. Rhea's arrest nevertheless has sparked a heated debate regarding the legal history of cannabis and shed light on India's widespread drug abuse issue. Though it is illegal, marijuana is one of the most popular recreational substances in the country, and Indians have been smoking it up since times immemorial.

Weed was legal until 1984

Until 36 years ago, cannabis or its resin (hash) and flowers (weed) were not deemed illegal and was abundantly used both for recreational and Ayurvedic medicinal purposes. Its oldest known usage and mention goes as far back as 2000 BCE. Criminalization slowly started gaining ground in India, especially after the US policy on drugs linked them to 'insanity, violence criminality and death'. Influenced by America, an international treaty 'Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs' was signed in 1961 which categorized weed along with other hard drugs. Finally, after a few years of deliberation, India enacted the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in 1985 and criminalized the use of the fruit and flower of cannabis.

Why Bhaang is allowed

Leaves of marijuana, which are used in making bhaang, was however excluded owing to its connections with the Hindu religion. Prominently consumed during festivals like Holi and Shivratri, the sale and consumption of bhang are still permitted under Indian law.

Despite being illegal, many Indians still consume it. You may think drug crime arrests are only the burden of the average person or persons of modest means. But many rich and famous people also have been arrested for possessing drugs.

From Rhea Chakraborty, Ragini Dwivedi & Sanjjanaa Galrani and many. Let's take a look at female celebrities who are open about drug usage. Scroll down to know more.

Bollywood

Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik Chakraborty were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput's case. The actress claimed that she was coerced into making self-incriminating confessions which she has now formally retracted. However, her bail plea and her brother's plea were rejected by a superior court on Friday. Advocate Satish Manshinde, who is representing the Chakraborty family, shared in a statement that they are likely to approach High Court once they get a copy of the NDPS Special Court Order.

Hollywood

Demi Lovato

She was a 17-year-old actress when she first used cocaine. As her singing career took off, so did her problems with drugs and alcohol. It is reported that in 2010, she first sought treatment for addiction, along with mental health issues including bipolar and eating disorders. She has addressed her ongoing recovery in interviews, on social media, and in her music.

Drew Barrymore

She made headlines in 1989 by going to rehab at just 13 and announcing she was an addict. From a famous, and famously troubled, acting family, she was 6 when the movie E.T. launched her career. She says she started drinking when she was 9 and quickly moved on to marijuana and cocaine. She spent her teenage years trying to overcome her notoriety and has since enjoyed success as an actress and producer.

Lindsay Lohan

As per the reports in Neal Davis law firm Lindsay Lohan of Mean Girls and has been arrested multiple times, including for drug possession and DUI. Lohan has spent time in jail on numerous occasions, ranging from 84 minutes to several weeks.

Kannada film Industry

Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani

A court on September 7, had extended the police custody of Kannada film actress who was arrested under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act for another five days. The Central Crime Branch which is probing the drug abuse in the Kannada film industry, on September 8 had arrested actress Sanjjanaa Galrani. Ragini Dwivedi is accused of supplying drugs to people at high-end parties in the city.