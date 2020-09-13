Bollywood actress and girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on September 8 in a drug case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

As per reports, several celebrity names like Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and designer Simone Khambatta have come into the news. It all started when it was widely reported that Rhea, during the investigation, had revealed names of top 25 celebrities. However, according to NCB Deputy Director KPS Malhotra's statement, the report seems to have made a false claim.

NCB deputy director KPS Malhotra refutes names of Bollywood actors involved in the drug case

On Friday, NCB deputy director KPS Malhotra said in a statement:

We have not prepared any Bollywood list. The list earlier prepared was of peddlers and traffickers. It's getting confused with Bollywood.

When asked about news reports claiming that Rhea has revealed the names of actors from Bollywood industry in her statement to the NCB, the officer added:

The names have not been zeroed upon.

Here's how Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh's name was dragged

Two days ago, Times Now had revealed that Rhea had named Sara, Rakul and Simone Khambatta. The actress reportedly confessed that the rest of the three did drugs with her and Sushant Singh Rajput. Among them, Sara Ali Khan did the movie Kedarnath with the late actor. As claimed earlier by Samuel Haokip, she was reportedly in a relationship with him back then.

Fake Twitter account of Rhea's lawyer

It has now been revealed that the claim first came to light through a fake Twitter account which used Rhea Chakroborty's lawyer, Satish Maneshinde's name. The tweet claimed that the NCB would soon be summoning the actresses as mentioned above, and designer in connection to the case. The tweet since has been taken down for sharing false information.

Rhea in Byculla jail

Before getting arrested by the agency, the actress had filed a bail plea which was later rejected by the court, and later Rhea was sent to the judicial custody for 14-days. Currently, Rhea is in Byculla Jail.

Sara Ali Khan in Goa

Meanwhile, amidst the drug scandal, Sara Ali Khan is chilling in Goa with her gang of friends. She is completely unfazed by the drama that seems to be happening in the media. A new picture has surfaced where Sara is seen in a tight hug with her friends.

Check out the pictures below: