Tollywood actress Lakshmi Manchu says that she is very proud of the way her friend Taapsee Pannu reacted to the allegations made by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and her team against her.

It is actress-turned-producer Lakshmi Manchu, who gave the first chance to Taapsee Pannu to make her acting debut through her 2010's Telugu movie Jhummandi Naadam starring Manchu Manoj. Ever since, the two have maintained very cordial relationship with each other. Now, Lakshmi has come forward to support her friend, who is facing some allegations made by Kangana Ranaut and her team.

Extending her support to Taapsee Pannu, Lakshmi Manchu tweeted today, "I'm very proud of the way @Tapsee reacted to the allegations. It is right, as women we must hold each other and rise above. I'm yet to see an Industry where there are no discrepancies. How do we support each other in solving the problems is what we should concentrate on now. "

In a recent interview, Kangana Ranaut spoke about how movie mafia is responsible for Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide. She said that actresses like Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhaskar are better looking than Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday. But despite supporting Karan Johar, they still remain B-grade actress in the industry.

"I only have to lose here, because tomorrow they (referring to the 'movie mafia') will get some 20 needy outsiders like Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker who will say 'oh only Kangana has a problem with Karan Johar, but we love Karan Johar.' If you love Karan Johar, why are you both B-grade actresses?" asked Kangana Ranaut.

Taapsee Pannu responded to Kangana Ranaut's comment and mocked her. She tweeted, "Maine suna class 12th n 10th ke result ke baad humaara result bhi aa gaya hai! Humaara grade system ab official hai? Abhi tak toh number system pe value decide hoti thi na #MaLifeMaRulesMaShitMaPot."

In another interview, Kangana Ranaut asked about why dropped Sonu Sood and Krish. In reply she said that it was her prerogative as a director to cut roles of co-stars. She also said that her movie has been appreciated by everyone and even small (chota mota) actors have bagged praises for their work in the film.

Responding to this comment, Taapsee Pannu tweeted, "There is no film as "solo" film, there is no actor such as "chota mota" actor. A film is a TEAM effort including all departments, all actors. The protagonist in NOTHING without the support of the 'supporting' cast. Respect is EARNED not COMMANDED."