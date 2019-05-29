Tollywood actress Rashmi Gautam does not mind the dress code of actresses-turned-MPs Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan in Parliament and asked them to fulfil their duties.

Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan, who are newly elected Trinamool Congress lawmakers, made their first visit to Parliament on Tuesday. While saree is regular dress code for most women lawmakers, these two young MPs wore pants and tops on their first day in the Lok Sabha. Both of them took their photos inside the premises of Parliament and shared them on their Twitter handle.

Mimi Chakraborty captioned the photos with, "1st day #LokSabha #Memberofparliament. And its us again 1st day at Parliament @nusratchirps," while Nusrat Jahan wrote, "A new beginning..!! I thank @MamataOfficial and people of my #Basirhat constituency to have belief in me.."

But the photos of Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan sparked serious debate on the dress code of woman in the parliament with many trolling them for their choice of clothes. A netizen named Monojit Pal‏ (@mono_MrBlack) "I think people are voted both of you for solving their problems, not for photoshoot in front of parliament. You just think what happened if the heros of our freedom fighters are seen this....!"

On the other hand, many people including some celebs said that their dress code was a welcome change in Parliament. Yashwant Deshmukh, the managing director of CVoter, tweeted, "Even I just can't unsee this. Absolutely classy, adorable, fresh, young, dynamic next-gen leadership that India has got. She represents her generation. And she must wear this identity proudly on her sleeves.

Telugu actress Rashmi Gautam is very active on social media and she voices her opinions on the current affairs especially the issues related to women and animals. She took to her Twitter page to extend her support to Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan. She wrote, "Go girls Ignore the standard B.S and fulfil your duties Bottom line u were chosen May the rest of them suck it up until the next elections."

However, the criminals entering the parliament as MPs should have been the topic of debate. But unfortunately, some people objected the Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan's dress code. Rashmi Gautam also shared a post of her fan Sai Krishna, which read, "43% of the current MP's have criminal record....But guess what is the concerning issue for public...? How women MP's dress."