Actress-turned-politicians Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan, who were elected as Trinamool Congress MPs from West Bengal, are being incessantly trolled on Twitter and Instagram after they posted pictures of their first day at the Parliament on the social networking sites.

The well-known Bengali film and television actresses – Chakraborty and Jahan – who fought from the prestigious Jadavpur and Basirhat seats, respectively, are being shamed for how they were dressed on their first day as MPs.

While many trolled them for uploading the pictures, calling it a "film shoot", others were quick to point out their grammatical errors in the captions.

And its us again

1st day at Parliament @nusratchirps pic.twitter.com/ohBalZTJCV — Mimssi (@mimichakraborty) May 27, 2019

Regardless of not having any prior political experience, Chakraborty won from Jadavpur by 2,95,239 votes and Jahan by 3,50,369. The TMC gave tickets to 17 women to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election, out of the 42 seats in the state.

Old videos and pictures of both are now being shared by many in order to humiliate them, with some of the senior journalists and members of other political parties also joining the trolls

Wow Wow Wow!!! New MPs from Bengal.. Mimi Chakraborty & Nusrat Jahaan_India is really really progressing ..it’s a welcome relief to see MP’s who are so easy on the eye ??? pic.twitter.com/F4B0EZxkZJ — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 26, 2019

See the difference



Photo 1 : @BJP4India Young Dynamic MP @Tejasvi_Surya

Photo 2 : @AITCofficial Newly Elected MP in LokSabha Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan. pic.twitter.com/xdYtgiFHJa — Ashish Merkhed BJP (@AshishMerkhed) May 27, 2019

How do I unsee this ? She won s seat in Parliament, hails from Bengal, and surely has mistaken the place for Calcutta's Nicco Park or City Centre. pic.twitter.com/6jVsIQ6Evl — Saurav Datta (@SauravDatta29) May 28, 2019

Chakraborty and Jahan were being trolled on social media since their candidature was announced. Chakraborty had earlier criticised the opposition leaders for allegedly passing comments on her outfit.