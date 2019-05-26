Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma aka RGV, mocked Bengali actresses Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan on winning Parliamentary elections and said that their presence will increase the glam quotient in the Lok Sabha.

West Bengal witnessed some stars battling it out in the 2019's Lok Sabha elections including Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan. They actively joined politics in 2019 as All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) candidates for general elections from Jadavpur and Basirhat constituencies. Having won the elections, they are set to enter the Indian Parliament as young MPs.

A lot is being spoken and written about Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan's victory and entry into the Lok Sabha. Many feel that they will increase glam factor in the parliament. Post their win, the social media has been flooded with their photos and videos and Ram Gopal Varma is one of those people, who is also in the list who tweeted about it.

Ram Gopal Varma, who often voices his opinions on current affairs, reacted to their Tik Tok video and wrote, "Wow Wow Wow!!! New MPs from Bengal. Mimi Chakraborty & Nusrat Jahaan_India is really really progressing ..it's a welcome relief to see MP's who are so easy on the eye "

Many of RGV's fans were impressed with his post, which they liked and retweeted. In reply, some of them said that Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan's entry into the Lok Sabha is a welcome change and it will make a huge difference in the way all other MPs work. A few fans even reminded him of the defeat of actress Urmila Matondkar who he had campaigned for on social media.

Sravanthi @sravanthiudayku

Unconventional aa they bursted the stereotypical politicians' image...

Dr Anaida Mathur‏ @anaida69mathur

Look at the bright side.They are beautiful and intelligent. Parliament will be full and all the MPs will be very attentive and they will work harder @RGVzoomin @kamaalrkhan

Rakesh sagar Askani‏ @askani_rakesh

Haha Where is urmila( Rangila) ramu your crush She defeat in LS elections better you need to say condolences to her